Florida State 45, Duke 7

No. 1 Florida State 45, No. 20 Duke 7: Jameis Winston passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a score as the Seminoles shook off a sluggish start to win the ACC championship and clinch a berth in the BCS national championship game.

Florida State (13-0) rebounded from a scoreless first quarter with 17 second-quarter points and three touchdowns in a 7:14 span of the third quarter. Winston finished 19-for-32 for 330 yards and ran for 59, while Devonta Freeman rushed for 91 yards and a score and Kelvin Benjamin caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils (10-3), attempting to win their first conference title since 1989, finished with only 239 yards of total offense. Duke quarterback Anthony Boone passed for 138 yards and two interceptions, while Winston also was picked off twice.

The Seminoles broke through in the second quarter, with Winston hitting Benjamin on a 14-yard touchdown, Karlos Williams rushing for a 12-yard score and Roberto Aguayo kicking a 45-yard field goal to give Florida State a 17-0 halftime advantage. Winston broke open the game with third-quarter touchdown passes to Kenny Shaw (11 yards) and Benjamin (54 yards), and added a 17-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the period to make it 38-0.

Duke recovered a fumble at its 3-yard line early in the first quarter and marched 67 yards on the ensuing possession, but Ross Martin missed a 48-yard field goal that would have put the Blue Devils ahead. Duke totaled just 30 yards on its next eight possessions and did not score until Josh Snead’s 5-yard run with 1:01 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Seminoles totaled 569 yards of total offense and 30 first downs. … Boone had passed for 200 or more yards in four of his previous seven games. … Florida State improved to 19-0 all-time against the Blue Devils.