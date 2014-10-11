Duke turns things around on Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- Duke played its cleanest game of the season on Saturday and wound up putting an end to a decade of frustration.

The Blue Devils didn’t turn the ball over on offense, caused three turnovers and retained possession for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday in a 31-25 upset of No. 22 Georgia Tech, ending a 10-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.

“Creating turnovers was huge,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “We got good play from our linebackers, our ends did the things they needed to do and our safeties and corners were consistently in the right place.”

Safety Jeremy Cash led the Duke defense with a fumble recovery, an interception and seven tackles.

“We almost had to (get the three turnovers) against a team like Georgia Tech,” Cash said. “Otherwise they just control the ball. We had an extra week to prepare for them and that really helped.”

Georgia Tech finished with 483 yards, but nearly one-third after Duke had taken a commanding fourth-quarter lead. The Blue Devils had 373 yards and kept the ball for 29:44. Tech, which held the ball for 40 minutes in its win last week against Miami, kept it for 30:16 against Duke.

Duke (5-1, 1-1 in the ACC) caused Georgia Tech (5-1, 2-1) to commit a season-high three turnovers on its first four possessions of the second half, and the Blue Devils converted them into 14 points.

The Devils have won seven of their last eight road games and beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta for the first time since 1994.

“I‘m disappointed in the way we played,” Tech coach Paul Johnson said. “We’re not good enough to lose the turnover battle, 3-0, and expect to win.”

Running back Josh Snead of Duke rushed 14 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Anthony Boone completed 15 of 25 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.

“Anthony did a good job managing the game,” Cutcliffe said.

Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas ran 15 times for 119 yards, but he completed only 6 of 15 passes for 61 yards and two interceptions. B-back Zach Laskey ran 15 times for 72 yards and a score.

“We turned it over three times and they didn’t turn it over at all,” Johnson said. “That definitely hurt.”

Duke led, 14-12, at halftime. The Blue Devils scored on a four-yard pass from Boone to tight end Max McCaffrey and a three-yard run by backup quarterback Thomas Sirk.

Georgia Tech got its points on field goals by kicker Harrison Butker, one from 27 yards and the other from 26, after the Yellow Jackets failed to convert on third downs in the red zone.

Tech scored its first touchdown with 40 seconds left on a four-yard run by Laskey, but his ensuing two-point conversion run was stopped.

The start of the second half was delayed 77 minutes because of lightning in the area. With two minutes left in halftime, the teams were ushered to the locker rooms and fans were evacuated from the stadium.

The Tech players refused to use the additional delay as an excuse.

“Duke had the same delay we did,” backup quarterback Tim Byerly said. “You have to give them credit.”

Once the second half started, Georgia Tech turned the ball over on its first possession. Laskey fumbled and the ball was recovered by Cash.

Duke appeared to give the ball back when running back Shaun Wilson lost the ball and Georgia Tech recovered, but a video review overturned the call in favor of Duke.

Snead scored seven plays later on a four-yard run to give Duke a 21-12 lead.

Georgia Tech got a 51-yard kickoff return from Jamal Golden, but could not move the ball and settled for a 52-yard field goal attempt by Butker, which drifted wide right.

Aided by Snead’s 19-yard run, plus a facemask penalty on Tech, the Devils drove to the Tech 15, where kicker Ross Martin converted a 34-yarder to put Duke ahead, 24-12, with 6:09 left in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech answered by pushing the ball to the Duke 10. But on second-and-10, Thomas’ pass was intercepted by linebacker Zavier Carmichael at the five-yard-line.

Thomas threw another interception in the fourth quarter, and Cash’s 23-yard return set up another one-yard touchdown run by Sirk that put Duke ahead, 31-12.

The Yellow Jackets switched to backup quarterback Tim Byerly, who engineered a nine-play, 73-yard drive and scored on an 11-yard run. His two-point conversion pass failed, and Duke led, 31-18, with 5:04 left.

Byerly took the Jackets 89 yards for another score, culminating with his one-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to 31-25 with 1:27 left. Byerly finished with 30 yards rushing and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 10 passes for 125 yards.

NOTES: Georgia Tech redshirt freshman Eason Fromayan made his first start in place of LT Bryan Chamberlain (ankle). ... Duke started Jonathan Jones at defensive tackle in place of Dezmond Johnson and Dwayne Norman at outside linebacker in place of Chris Holmes. ... Georgia Tech DB Corey Griffin was ejected for targeting in the first quarter. It was the team’s first disqualification of the season. ... When Duke K Ross Martin kicked two extra points in the first half, he set a school record for consecutive PATs with 85. The old record of 84 was held by Will Snyderwine.