Preview: Duke at Miami (Fla.)

Duke has won its last 12 regular-season games, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Florida State (15), but the underdog Blue Devils are still looking for respect as they visit Miami (Fla.) on Saturday to open defense of their ACC Coastal Division title. Duke is 0-4 at Miami since the Hurricanes joined the ACC. The 23rd-ranked Blue Devils are 2-9 against the Hurricanes all time and last years 48-30 victory at home was the first win over Miami since the first meeting in 1976.

Miami opened the season with a 31-13 loss at Louisville in an ACC matchup and is coming off a 41-31 loss at then-No. 22 Nebraska last week. Duke hasnt been pushed this season, largely because of its competition. The Blue Devils, whose four opponents are a combined 4-10, have played three home games, including a 47-13 drubbing of Tulane last week.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Miami -7

ABOUT DUKE (4-0, 0-0 ACC): The Blue Devils are allowing 11.5 points per game and have outscored their opponents 83-16 in the second half this season, but that dominance will be tested by Miami. Duke will need another big game from freshman running back Shaun Wilson, who leads the FBS with 14.43 yards per carry and faces a Hurricanes defense that allowed 343 rushing yards to Nebraska. Quarterback Anthony Boone is 14-0 as a starter in the regular season and has completed 83-of-133 passes for 876 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception in 2014.

ABOUT MIAMI (2-2, 0-1): The Hurricanes will counter with a freshman of their own in quarterback Brad Kaaya, who went 28-of-42 for 359 yards with three touchdown passes against Nebraska. But Kaaya also had two interceptions and has seven for the season while going 73-of-117 for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns. His big-play target has been receiver Phillip Dorsett, who has 10 catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns although he was held to just two catches for 48 yards against the Cornhuskers, and Duke Johnson leads the rushing attack with 370 yards.

1. Duke is one of seven teams in the nation that are averaging at least 230 yards passing and 260 yards rushing.

2. Both offensive lines will face defenses that have successfully pressured opposing quarterbacks as Miami boasts 11 sacks and Duke has 10.

3. The Blue Devils have won six consecutive games on the road and haven’t lost away from home since Nov. 17, 2012 (42-24 at Georgia Tech).

PREDICTION: Miami 31, Duke 24