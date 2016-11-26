Preview: Duke at Miami (Fla.)

Miami (Fla.) looks to finish off a perfect November and build momentum for a bowl game and beyond when it hosts Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both ACC teams. The Hurricanes have bounced back from a four-game losing streak by outscoring Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina State by a combined 112-55, while the Blue Devils are coming off an ugly 56-14 loss to Pitt that included giving up four touchdowns of 48 yards or more.

After a sluggish offensive start against N.C. State that led to a 3-3 halftime tie, the passing tandem of senior quarterback Brad Kaaya and freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards - as well as the running of Mark Walton - resulted in 24 second-half points as the Hurricanes continued a resurgence fueled by a balanced offense and aggressive defense. Richards, who broke legend Michael Irvin's record for receiving yards by a freshman with 849, has 20 receptions for 364 yards and Walton has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns during the three-game winning streak. "Sometimes you've got to chip away and then something will eventually break," coach Mark Richt told reporters after Walton broke loose in the second half against N.C. State. "And you've got to be patient running the ball. You can't just abort the running game completely and chuck it downfield. That's not healthy for anybody." While it has been a disappointing season, there should be no lack of emotional energy for the Blue Devils given last season's painful last-second loss to Miami on a controversial eight-lateral touchdown by the Hurricanes.

TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2. Line: Miami -15

ABOUT DUKE (4-7, 1-6 ACC): Although the Blue Devils rank 108th in FBS in scoring (23.5 points a game), redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Jones (2,520 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) has recorded scoring passes to nine different receivers and improved his decision-making, throwing only one interception in his last 180 attempts after being picked off five times in a loss to Virginia. Shaun Wilson is both the team's leading rusher (567 yards, four per carry, four TDs) and top special-teams threat (96-yard kickoff-return touchdown in a win over Notre Dame). The defense, which ranks 27th in FBS in sacks (29, 2.64 per game), is led by linebackers Ben Humphreys (98 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Joe Giles-Harris (94, four) and safety Deondre Singleton (54 tackles, three interceptions).

ABOUT MIAMI (7-4, 4-3): While Richards has emerged as Kaaya's most dangerous target, senior Stacy Coley still leads the team in receptions (49 for 585 yards) and speedy tight end David Njoku (36 for 520) is a match-up nightmare for opposing secondaries. Kaaya (2,854 yards, 19 TD passes) needs 276 passing yards to break Ken Dorsey's school record for a career (9,565) while Walton (1,005 yards, 14 TDs) became the 10th Miami player to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season with his 120-yard performance against N.C. State. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's aggressive philosophy has led to Miami jumping from 105th in FBS in tackles for loss last year to No. 4 this season and from 70th to 16th in points allowed (18.7 per game) despite starting three freshman linebackers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Walton has scored 24 touchdowns in 24 career games for the Hurricanes.

2. Miami is looking to finish the regular season with four wins in a row for the first time since 2002.

3. Tight ends have been a big part of Duke's passing attack with Erich Schneider, Davis Koppenhaver and Daniel Helm combining for 62 catches, 610 yards and seven touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Miami 38, Duke 21