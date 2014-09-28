FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami 22, Duke 10
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 28, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Miami 22, Duke 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami 22, No. 23 Duke 10: Duke Johnson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Hurricanes overpowered the visiting Blue Devils in an ACC game.

Although Miami (3-2, 1-1 ACC) outgained Duke 419-262 and held the Blue Devils to 3-of-15 on third downs, it took a 49-yard touchdown pass from freshman Brad Kaaya to freshman running back Joe Yearby with 8:27 remaining to put the game away. Kaaya was 20-of-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, and Duke (4-1, 0-1) was led by Shaquille Powell, who had 74 yards and a touchdown a dozen carries.

The Hurricanes scored to open the second half after Duke receiver Isaac Blakeney fumbled on a hard hit by Denzel Perryman at the Blue Devils’ 30. In the midst of a downpour, Kaaya lofted a pass to Herb Waters in the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-19 from the 28 that was caught for a score and a 16-7 lead.

Miami dominated the first half, scoring on its first two drives but led just 9-7. Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the first drive, then Johnson scored on a 7-yard run but the kick was blocked.

Duke’s offense didn’t get a first down until the second quarter and was held to 115 total yards with Anthony Boone going just 8-of-18 for 68 yards in the half. But a 7-yard touchdown run by Powell, who had four carries for 44 yards on the drive, late in the first half kept the game close.

NOTEBOOK: Johnson, a junior, moved into fifth place past Craig Cooper on the Miami all-time rushing list and trails Clinton Portis (2,523 yards) by 133 yards for the fourth spot. … Waters’ scoring catch in the third quarter was the first passing touchdown Duke allowed in more than 4 1/2 games this season. … Boone, who was 22-of-52 for 180 yards and two interceptions, suffered his first regular-season loss as a starter to fall to 14-1.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.