Miami 22, Duke 10

Miami 22, No. 23 Duke 10: Duke Johnson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Hurricanes overpowered the visiting Blue Devils in an ACC game.

Although Miami (3-2, 1-1 ACC) outgained Duke 419-262 and held the Blue Devils to 3-of-15 on third downs, it took a 49-yard touchdown pass from freshman Brad Kaaya to freshman running back Joe Yearby with 8:27 remaining to put the game away. Kaaya was 20-of-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, and Duke (4-1, 0-1) was led by Shaquille Powell, who had 74 yards and a touchdown a dozen carries.

The Hurricanes scored to open the second half after Duke receiver Isaac Blakeney fumbled on a hard hit by Denzel Perryman at the Blue Devils’ 30. In the midst of a downpour, Kaaya lofted a pass to Herb Waters in the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-19 from the 28 that was caught for a score and a 16-7 lead.

Miami dominated the first half, scoring on its first two drives but led just 9-7. Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the first drive, then Johnson scored on a 7-yard run but the kick was blocked.

Duke’s offense didn’t get a first down until the second quarter and was held to 115 total yards with Anthony Boone going just 8-of-18 for 68 yards in the half. But a 7-yard touchdown run by Powell, who had four carries for 44 yards on the drive, late in the first half kept the game close.

NOTEBOOK: Johnson, a junior, moved into fifth place past Craig Cooper on the Miami all-time rushing list and trails Clinton Portis (2,523 yards) by 133 yards for the fourth spot. … Waters’ scoring catch in the third quarter was the first passing touchdown Duke allowed in more than 4 1/2 games this season. … Boone, who was 22-of-52 for 180 yards and two interceptions, suffered his first regular-season loss as a starter to fall to 14-1.