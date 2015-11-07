Preview: Duke at North Carolina

North Carolina is off to its best start in almost two decades and can go a long way toward clinching a spot in the ACC Championship game with a victory over visiting Duke on Saturday. The 21st-ranked Tar Heels boast seven straight victories with a vastly-improved defense and a balanced offense, starting with four wins in league play for the first time since 1997.

Senior quarterback Marquise Williams keys the Tar Heels when they have the ball and North Carolina is allowing 17 points per game – 22 fewer than last season. Duke tries to avoid a 23rd loss in 26 games against the Tar Heels after suffering a rough defeat to Miami (Fla.) on a disputed touchdown as time expired that caused the ACC to suspend the officials. “Out of adversity, people do get stronger,” Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe told reporters. “That’s the path I hope our team takes.” Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk is even a bigger dual threat than Williams with 12 touchdown passes and three rushing scores while standing second in the ACC in total offense.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: North Carolina -8

ABOUT DUKE (6-2, 3-1 ACC): Sirk trails only Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in total offense and leads the team in rushing (481 yards) while completing 60 percent of his passes. Max McCaffrey (34 catches, 450 yards) and Johnell Barnes (28 for 336) are Sirk’s top two targets for an offense that has produced 32.6 points per game and averages 420.8 yards. The Blue Devils have allowed fewer than 300 yards per outing and total 15 sacks from 14 different players as part of 63 tackles for loss – including an ACC-best 15.5 from safety Jeremy Cash.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-1, 4-0): Williams is third in ACC in total offense and has rushed for 528 yards (6.9 per carry) while completing 66.1 percent of his throws. Elijah Hood recorded at least 98 yards rushing in the last three games and boasts 744 overall to go along with eight touchdowns to lead the ground attack for the Tar Heels, who boast four players with at least 300 yards receiving. Safety Donnie Miles leads the team with 66 tackles for first-year coordinator Gene Chizik’s defense, which leads the league in passing defense (152.9 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Williams is responsible for 78 career touchdowns, one shy of tying the Tar Heels’ school record set by Darian Durant (2001-04).

2. Duke K Ross Martin has 383 career points and is 10 shy of tying Maryland’s Nick Novak for third on the ACC’s all-time list.

3. The Tar Heels have punted 22 times this season – fewer than all but four teams in the country.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 35, Duke 20