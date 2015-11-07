North Carolina 66, Duke 31

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Quarterback Marquise Williams passed for a school-record 494 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina took another step toward a divisional title by whipping Duke 66-31 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

North Carolina scored early and often as the Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between Coastal Division contenders became lopsided.

It’s the most points scored by the Tar Heels in 102 meetings with Duke.

Running back Elijah Hood had three rushing touchdowns, scoring from three, 16 and five yards.

The Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 in the ACC), who held a 38-10 halftime lead, have won eight games in a row.

Williams posted 404 of his passing yards in the first half. He completed 23-of-35 passes without an interception in under three quarters.

Duke (6-3, 3-2), coming off the bizarre last-play loss to Miami on a controversial kickoff return a week earlier, received two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Thomas Sirk. Running back Jela Duncan gained 115 rushing yards on 13 carries.

North Carolina’s first snap resulted in a flea-flicker for a touchdown, with Williams throwing 89 yards to wide receiver Ryan Switzer.

Williams threw 74 yards for a touchdown to wide receiver Mack Hollins with 1:30 left in the first half as the Tar Heels built a 31-10 lead.

Then Williams connected from 49 yards with wide receiver Bug Howard for another score with one second left in the half.

His other scoring pass went to wide receiver Quinshad Davis for 12 yards in the third quarter.