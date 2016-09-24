Preview: Duke at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is three weeks into the season and might already be out of the National Championship playoff picture. The Fighting Irish will try to go out of their way to impress the selection committee when they host Duke on Saturday.

Notre Dame fell in double-overtime at Texas in Week 1 - a loss that became less impressive when the Longhorns fell at California - and could not complete a comeback at home against Michigan State last weekend, leaving the team with precious few signature games left on the schedule and no conference championship looming at the end of the regular season. "The focus just becomes on what I just talked about: each individual getting better, each individual improving from week and week," Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly told reporters. "The focus being really much more smaller in a sense. All we're looking for is to find a way to win and beat Duke. That's really the goal that's in front of us." The Blue Devils are trying to avoid a third straight loss after falling to Wake Forest and Northwestern in the last two weeks. Duke struggled on offense in both setbacks and has recorded 10 turnovers in its first three contests.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -20.5

ABOUT DUKE (1-2): Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones passed for a total of 611 yards in the last two games but recorded a pair of interceptions and no touchdown passes in those two starts as the offense struggled in the red zone. The defense will test the Fighting Irish with a blitz package led by senior defensive back DeVon Edwards, who recorded one of Duke's five sacks last week and is tied for the team lead with three on the season. Fellow defensive back Breon Borders will shadow the Notre Dame receivers and has a pair of interceptions on the season.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (1-2): The Irish defense is drawing plenty of criticism after allowing a total of 86 points in their two losses and 501 total yards to Michigan State in last week's 36-28 setback. The shortcomings on that side of the ball are obscuring a strong start by quarterback DeShone Kizer, who has nine touchdown passes and four rushing scores on the season and passed for a career-high 344 yards in last week's loss. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has joined Torii Hunter Jr. as a favorite target, and the two have combined for 375 yards and four TDs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Notre Dame sophomore RB Josh Adams went over 1,000 yards for his career last week.

2. Duke's defense recorded at least four sacks in each of the first three games.

3. Borders' 12 career interceptions are tied for the most among active FBS players.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Duke 17