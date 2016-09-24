Duke sends Notre Dame to second straight home loss

Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns and kicker AJ Reed drilled a 19-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining to lead Duke to a 38-35 upset win over Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.

Wide receiver Anthony Nash hauled in two touchdown passes as the Blue Devils racked up 498 total yards. Duke (2-2), which entered the game as a heavy underdog, won for the first time in Notre Dame Stadium and beat the Fighting Irish for the first time since 1961.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a losing effort. Notre Dame (1-3) matched its loss total from last season and dropped its second consecutive game at home.

Notre Dame grabbed a 35-28 lead with 7:46 remaining in the fourth quarter when Kizer found wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for a 12-yard touchdown. St. Brown finished the game with a team-leading six catches for 116 yards.

Duke responded less than a minute later to even the score at 35. Jones rolled left and fired a pass to Nash, who slipped a tackle and sprinted down the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown with 6:47 to play.

The Blue Devils marched downfield for a 10-play, 44-yard drive on their next possession to set up Reed's go-ahead field goal. The kick marked the first career field goal for Reed, a freshman who missed his first three attempts of the year from distances of 30, 34 and 43 yards.

The Fighting Irish committed three turnovers, including two fumbles and an interception. Duke had one turnover.

Notre Dame seized a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter before Duke regrouped. The Blue Devils scored four of the next five touchdowns to establish a 28-21 advantage at halftime.