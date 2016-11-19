Preview: Duke at Pittsburgh

Teams riding sky high after significant upsets meet Saturday when Pittsburgh hosts Duke. The Panthers yielded 630 yards of total offense but beat then-No. 2 Clemson 43-42 on a 48-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt with six seconds left, while the Blue Devils overcame a 14-point, first-quarter deficit to stop then-No. 13 North Carolina 28-27 - their first win over a ranked Tar Heels squad since 1958.

“We obviously both beat ranked teams,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe told reporters earlier this week. “You come out excited. I saw their game and, rightfully so, their players were thrilled. Our players were, too." Duke redshirt freshman Daniel Jones passed for 240 yards, rushed for 94 more and accounted for three touchdowns against the Tar Heels. Nathan Peterman posted career highs of 308 yards and five TDs and James Conner added 134 yards on the ground in the Panthers’ biggest win since knocking off No. 2 West Virginia 13-9 in 2007. “Obviously we knocked off the No. 2 team in the country, became bowl eligible at the same time which is, I guess, a nice relief,” Pitt second-year coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We ended the nation's longest home winning streak of 21 down there. I don't think they had lost a home game ... since 2014.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Pittsburgh -8.

ABOUT DUKE (4-6, 1-5 ACC): Jones (62.3 completion percentage, 12 TDs, nine interceptions) went 22-of-34, ran for two touchdowns and threw a third against the Tar Heels, while Shaun Wilson rumbled for 107 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Wilson has 292 yards rushing in the last three games and is the only active FBS player with TDs of 80 yards via rush, reception and return. Ben Humphreys ranks tied for fourth in the ACC in tackles per game (9.3), while fellow linebacker and roommate Joe Giles-Harris is ninth (8.8).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (6-4, 3-3): Tight end Scott Orndoff set career highs with nine catches, 128 yards and two TDs, while Conner added a score rushing and receiving. Conner has 884 rushing yards, a 4.8 yards-per-carry average and 15 total touchdowns in 2016 and needs just two more to eclipse the all-time ACC mark of 52 held by Virginia's Wali Lundy (2002-05). Pittsburgh’s pass defense (343.4 yards per game - 127th of 128 FBS teams) continues to struggle as Heisman contender Deshaun Watson passed for a career-high 580 yards, and it doesn't look much better this week with safety Jordan Whitehead (team-high 65 tackles) out with an arm injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pitt leads the all-time series 11-9, including a 31-13 victory last season behind three TD passes by Peterman.

2. Duke is 14-6 in road games since the beginning of the 2013 season, good for the third-most wins among ACC schools behind only Clemson and Florida State (15 each).

3. Duke needs to win its last two games to keep alive any hopes of extending the school’s four-year bowl streak.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 51, Duke 42