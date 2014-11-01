Duke survives Pitt 51-48 in 2 OTs

PITTSBURGH -- David Cutcliffe seemed as tired as his players.

“I feel like I played 50 snaps,” the Duke coach said. “That was quite a college football game.”

Backup quarterback Thomas Sirk had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime to lift the 24th-ranked Blue Devils to a 51-48 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday in a game that included 1,032 total yards of offense.

Facing third-and-2, Cutcliffe inserted Sirk in place of Anthony Boone. Sirk then ran right up the middle to give Duke (7-1, 3-1 ACC) its third straight victory.

“I was super excited when coach called my number,” Sirk said. “But you can’t act like you’re super excited. You have to stay calm and execute the play. I feel we have the best offensive line in the country and they made it easy for me.”

Pitt (4-5, 2-3) went ahead 48-45 in the second overtime on Chris Blewitt’s 43-yard field goal. However, the kicker was wide left on a 26-yard attempt as time expired in regulation.

“It was such a sense of relief,” Duke center Matt Skura said of Blewitt’s miss. “It gave us a renewed sense of energy and we showed it in in overtime.”

Pitt coach Paul Chryst absolved Blewitt -- who is 11 of 13 on field goal attempts this season -- of blame.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Chryst said. “There is not one player on that field that played a perfect game, on both sides. I’ve got a ton of faith in him.”

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. Boone ran 12 yards on a draw play and Pitt running back James Conner countered with a 14-yard burst in which he ran over three defenders.

Chryst did think about going for the two-point conversion and the win following Conner’s score but decided to kick the extra point instead.

“In hindsight, I wish we would have gone for two,” Chryst said.

Boone passed for 266 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and one score while becoming the winningest quarterback in Duke history. The Blue Devils are 17-1 when the senior starts as he broke the record set by Jerry Barger from 1951-54.

Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder caught nine passes for 165 yards and two scores and moved into second place on the ACC’s all-time receptions list with 247. He passes Clemson’s Sammy Watkins (240) and is 36 away from the record of 283 held by former Blue Devils standout Conner Vernon.

“(Cutcliffe) came to me before the game and said he was going to go to me early in the game, and he did,” Crowder said. “Once I caught the first ball my confidence went up.”

Conner finished with a career-high 263 yards on 38 carries and ran for three touchdowns, boosting his season totals to 1,342 and 17. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd had seven receptions for 140 yards while quarterback Chad Voytik passed for 236 yards.

Conner scored on a 1-yard run with 5:18 left in regulation to tie the game 38-38.

Duke went up with 13:07 remaining on defensive back DeVon Edwards’ 99-yard kickoff return, immediately after a 38-yard field goal by Blewitt tied the score 31-31. The Blue Devils also went ahead when Ross Martin kicked a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Duke pulled into a 28-28 halftime tie when Sirk scored on a 1-yard run on the final play of the second quarter.

Pitt moved in front 28-21 with 1:17 left in the half when tight end J.P. Holtz caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Voytik.

That came after a flurry of touchdowns earlier in the period. Voytik ran 13 yards for a score then passed 11 yards to Holtz for a TD to put Pitt ahead 21-14. Duke answered with a 45-yard scoring pass from Boone to Crowder.

Duke opened the scoring when Crowder hauled in a 39-yard pass from Boone. Conner’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Pitt into a 7-7 tie but the Blue Devils went back in front on a 10-yard TD pass from Boone to running back Josh Snead.

“Every game has its own personality and you have to manage it accordingly,” Cutcliffe said. “We were able to manage it just well enough in overtime.”

NOTES: Duke S Deondre Singleton suffered what was termed “an upper body injury” in the first half and did return. ... Pitt WR Manasseh Garner (left foot) was injured in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the game. ... It was Duke’s first visit to Pittsburgh since 1975 when the Panthers still played on campus at Pitt Stadium. The Panthers now play at Heinz Field, which is also the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home. ... Duke plays at Syracuse next Saturday while Pitt is off until Nov. 15 when it visits North Carolina.