Peterman, Connor lead Pitt to rout of Duke

Nathan Peterman threw three touchdown passes and running back James Conner rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh built off its major upset from a week earlier by whipping visiting Duke 56-14 on Saturday at Heinz Field

The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored two touchdowns in every quarter in eclipsing the 40-point mark for the fifth time this season.

Conner gained 101 yards on the ground on 14 carries. He had two 1-yard scoring runs.

Receivers Dontez Ford (16 yards) and Jester Weah (56 yards) and tight end Scott Orndoff (48 yards) caught touchdown passes. Peterman's lone interception was returned 36 yards by Duke cornerback Bryon Fields for a second-quarter touchdown.

Peterman ended up 11-for-18 for 237 yards as the Panthers won for the second week in a row after a one-point upset of then-undefeated Clemson.

Quadree Henderson returned a third-quarter punt 65 yards for a touchdown. Earlier, he scored on a 52-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers had balance on offense with 237 yards through the air on and 224 on the ground.

Duke (4-7, 1-6) was unable to follow its one-point conquest of North Carolina with another success. Instead, the result means for the first time in five seasons the Blue Devils won't post a regular-season record of .500 or better.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones completed 28 of 46 passes for one touchdown without an interception. Receiver T.J. Rahming racked up 116 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Pittsburgh held the Blue Devils, who've lost four of their last five games, to 25 rushing yards.