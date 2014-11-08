EditorsNote: NOTE: Fixing Crowder’s punt return from 53 to 52 yards, in 2nd graf, and making the crown about 3,000 “more” thank the basketball crowd in 3rd graf

Crowder’s punt return sparks Duke over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Maybe the Duke and Syracuse rivalry is going to extend to the football field, too.

After two memorable basketball games between the schools last season, the Blue Devils and Orange played their first Atlantic Coast Conference football game Saturday and No. 22 Duke needed wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s 52-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game.

Sparked by Crowder’s return, the Blue Devils upended Syracuse, 27-10, before 39,331 fans at the Carrier Dome, about 4,000 more than the 35,446 that set an NCAA on-campus record at the Dome for last season’s Duke-Syracuse basketball game.

“It’s a long game and we all know that,” said Crowder, who also had nine catches for 58 yards. “Fortunately today we were able to get that spark in the fourth quarter. It came late, but we were able to get that spark and get the win.”

Using their fourth-string quarterback for most of the game and with a banged-up offensive line, the Orange gave the Blue Devils all they could handle because of their swarming defense. Syracuse, however, could not contain Crowder, who caught Riley Dixon’s punt from the end zone at the Duke 48 and weaved his way practically untouched through the middle of the field for the score that snapped a 10-10 tie with 12:45 remaining.

“Syracuse was backed up, obviously, and I was able to field the punt, see a lane, and the blocking was great,” Crowder said. “I think I did get touched when I went up the middle, but other than that it was pretty clear.”

Duke kicker Ross Martin added his second field goal of the game, a 34-yarder, about three minutes later to push the Blue Devils lead to 20-10.

Cornerback Breon Borders second interception set up Duke’s final score, a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Boone to wide receiver Issac Blakeney.

“That’s all it really came down to,” said Boone, who completed 15 of 33 for 161 yards. “Special teams, defense, offense, we all started clicking the fourth quarter at crunch time.”

The Blue Devils improved to 8-1 and 4-1 in the ACC’s Coastal Division. With all three of its remaining games at home, Duke is line to capture its second consecutive division crown.

“I knew we were in for a battle with (Syracuse‘s) defense, first of all,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I thought they had a good plan and they made us play. Our offense on a day when it wasn’t working found a way to make plays.”

Syracuse dropped to 3-7 and 1-5 in the Atlantic Division and officially became ineligible for a bowl. The Orange lost for the seventh time in eight games and four of those defeats have been against Top 25 opponents.

“You get a lot of good feelings at bowl games,” Syracuse senior offensive tackle Sean Hickey said. “Whether they’re big games or not, it’s a fun week and it’s good for the team to end the season on a good note. To know this early in the year that we’re not going to have that is disappointing.”

The teams traded 27-yard field goals on their first possessions of the game. Following Syracuse kicker Cole Murphy’s field goal that forged a 3-3 tie, Duke return man DeVon Edwards raced 98 yards down the right sideline to seemingly give the Blue Devils the lead only to have it nullified by a holding penalty.

Duke went three-and-out on that possession and its next one, and started its third drive at its own 9. But the Blue Devils marched 91 yards in 13 plays as Bonne completed four third-down passes.

The final third-down play resulted in a 22-yard touchdown to Blakeney, who caught the ball a few yards from the line of scrimmage and slipped through the arms of Syracuse safety Julian Whigham before cruising into the end zone to give Duke a 10-3 lead.

With true freshman quarterback AJ Long out with a right shoulder injury, redshirt freshman Austin Wilson started at quarterback for Syracuse before giving way to sophomore Mitch Kimble. Wilson, Kimble and Long are only playing because starting quarterback Terrel Hunt has been sidelined while recovering from a fractured fibula in his left leg.

“I thought our defensive kids played well, holding a team that was averaging over 400 yards to 259,” Syracuse coach Scott Shafer said. “Offensively we knew we were going to have some difficulty at times but I‘m also proud of some of their performances.”

Kimble started the second half and led the Orange on a 67-yard drive that ended with his 8-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 10. Kimble rushed three times for 19 yards on the drive, and also connected with wide receiver Jarrod West on a 20-yard pass on a third-and-6 play from the Duke 31. The Blue Devils blitzed on that play and leveled Kimble just after he delivered the pass.

Kimble completed 6 of 13 passes for 37 yards and ran for a team-high 50 yards, while Wilson completed 11 of 19 for 68 yards and two interceptions.

NOTES: Duke WR Jamison Crowder became the 11th player in ACC to surpass 5,000 all-purpose yards. He now has 256 career receptions, 27 behind former Duke standout Conner Vernon on all the all-time ACC list. ... Syracuse running backs coach DeAndre Smith?s son, Ryan, is a sophomore WR for the Blue Devils and he did not have any catches Saturday. ... Duke LB David Helton, who entered Saturday’s game leading the ACC in tackles per game (10.9) and recorded seven Saturday, was named this past week as one of 17 student-athletes selected for the National Football Foundation?s prestigious Scholar-Athlete Award. ... Syracuse honored 29 seniors in a pregame ceremony, including standouts such as LBs Dyshawn Davis and Cameron Lynch, FS Durell Eskridge, RB Prince-Tyson Gulley, OT Hickey, and WR West. ... Saturday was the first meeting between Duke and Syracuse since the Blue Devils swept a home-and-home series in 1938-39.