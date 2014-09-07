FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke 34, Troy 17
#Intel
September 7, 2014

Duke 34, Troy 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REWORDS end of first sentence in graph 3 and beginning of last note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Duke 34, Troy 17: Anthony Boone ran for two touchdowns and threw for 268 yards and a score as the visiting Blue Devils rallied to defeat the Trojans.

Boone completed 27-of-41 passes and Issac Blakeney caught five of them for 90 yards and a touchdown for Duke (2-0), which has won six straight true road games for the first time since 1954-55. Boone also rushed for a team-high 47 yards and Blue Devils’ receiver Jamison Crowder caught seven passes for 70 yards.

Quarterback Brandon Silvers completed 19-of-27 passes for 160 yards and added a rushing touchdown for Troy (0-2), who led 14-3 early in the second quarter. Brandon Burks ran for 52 yards and Jordan Chunn rushed for a touchdown as the Trojans lost for the second straight season to Duke.

The Trojans built their lead on touchdown runs by Silvers (2 yards) and Chunn, who scored from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter. Boone responded with a 30-yard touchdown run and Thomas Sirk hit David Reeves with a 2-yard jump pass for another before Boone and Blakeney connected on a 49-yard scoring strike for a 24-14 halftime lead.

Ryan Kay kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:32 left in the third quarter to pull Troy within seven, but DeVon Edwards took the ensuing kickoff back 61 yards. Boone scooted in for a 5-yard touchdown seven plays later with 1:48 left in the third quarter and Ross Martin added a 48-yard field goal in the fourth to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crowder moved into fourth place all time in the ACC with 212 career receptions. … Troy lost for only the second time in 24 home openers under coach Larry Blakeney, who is 98-20-1 at home with the Trojans. … Duke has opened 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1987 and 1988.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
