Duke 37, Tulane 7

Quarterback Thomas Sirk threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in his starting debut, and DeVon Edwards returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as Duke opened the season by defeating Tulane 37-7 Thursday night in New Orleans.

The Blue Devils won on the road to open the season for the first time since 1988.

Duke kicker Ross Martin booted field goals of 32, 25 and 46 yards.

Sirk, who had more passing yards in this game than all of last season when he was Anthony Boone’s backup, completed 27 of 40 passes without an interception. He also gained 68 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Running back Shaquille Powell scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sirk on Duke’s first possession of the second quarter, increasing the Blue Devils’ lead to 10-0.

Sirk hooked up with wide receiver Johnell Barnes for a 29-yard touchdown play early in the fourth quarter after Tulane’s botched play from punt formation put the Blue Devils in good position.

Barnes ended up with 11 catches and 109 receiving yards.

Tulane quarterback Tanner Lee completed 24 of 42 passes for 246 yards. His 76-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Devon Breaux prevented a shutout in the fourth quarter. That cut the margin to 23-7, but Edwards returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Duke, playing its first opener on the road since 2005, racked up 530 yards of total offense. Tulane finished with 271 total yards.