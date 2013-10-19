Preview: Duke at Virginia

Conference rivals headed in opposite directions class in Atlantic Coast Conference play as Virginia hosts Duke on Saturday. The Cavaliers hope to snap a three-game losing streak, fresh off the heartbreak of a 27-26 defeat to Maryland that came when Alec Vozenilek’s 42-yard field goal try sailed wide right with 10 seconds left. The Blue Devils have scored 73 points during a modest two-game win streak.and the defense yielded only seven points in last week’s win over Navy – the fewest Duke has allowed an FBS opponent since 2008.

The loss to the Terrapins was tough to take for Virginia, which dominated in total yards, turnover margin and time of possession. “It’s unfortunate,” coach Mike London told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “But that’s the way the game goes sometimes.” The Cavaliers fell 14-3 at Pittsburgh and lost a 48-27 shootout at home to Ball State leading up to the Maryland game.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia -2.

ABOUT DUKE (4-2, 0-2 ACC): Quarterback Anthony Boone returned for the Blue Devils against Navy after missing three games with a broken collarbone and the junior set career highs with 295 yards on 31-of-38 passing. Brandon Connette filled in during Boone’s injury, helping the Duke offense remain proficient enough to be ranked 34th in the nation in points per game (35.8) and trailing only conference powerhouses Florida State (53.6), Miami (45.2) and Clemson (40.8) among ACC schools. Connette’s 11 passing touchdowns trail only a pair of Heisman hopefuls in Florida State’s Jameis Winston (17) and Clemson’s Tajh Boyd (15).

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-4, 0-2 ACC): The Cavaliers are having issues on offense, ranking second-to-last in the ACC with 22.3 points per game. Quarterback David Watford leads the ACC in completions with 128 but only North Carolina State’s Pete Thomas (8) has thrown more interceptions than Watford’s seven among conference quarterbacks. Virginia has a good history against Duke, having scored at least 30 points in 17 of the last 30 meetings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia leads the all-time series 33-31, though the Blue Devils have captured four of the last five meetings.

2. Duke WR Jamison Crowder has caught six or more passes in eight straight games.

3. The Cavaliers’ defense averages seven three-and-outs per game, which ranks seventh nationally.

PREDICTION: Virginia 23, Duke 20