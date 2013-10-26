Preview: Duke at Virginia Tech

Riding a six-game win streak and fresh off a bye week, Virginia Tech looks to stay unbeaten in conference play as it hosts Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke on Saturday. The 19th-ranked Hokies appear to be in good position for a run at the ACC championship game, atop the Coastal Division alongside unbeaten Miami, with a November 9th showdown against the Hurricanes drawing ever closer. Against the Blue Devils, Virginia Tech may get a lift with the season debut of cornerback Antone Exum, who missed the first seven games following offseason knee surgery.

Duke arrives in Blacksburg with plenty of momentum, winners of three straight including last week’s comeback victory at Virginia that featured 35 unanswered points to overcome a 22-0 deficit. Quarterback Anthony Boone moved to 5-0 as a starter with the win over the Cavaliers but fellow signal caller Brandon Connette had a major hand in the decision as well. The junior became the first quarterback in school history with two game-winning, fourth quarter touchdown passes, finding tight end Braxton Deaver from 47 yards out to put the Blue Devils ahead for good.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Virginia Tech -13.5.

ABOUT DUKE (5-2, 1-2 ACC): The Blue Devils’ offense continues to roll, ranking 31st in the nation with 35.7 points per game. Despite splitting time with Boone, who missed three games with a broken collarbone, Connette’s 19 total touchdowns rank third in the ACC, behind a pair of Heisman candidates in Florida State’s Jameis Winston (23) and Clemson’s Tajh Boyd (21). Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has a conference-best 56 receptions, tied for ninth in the nation, and has pulled in six or more catches in nine straight games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (6-1, 3-0 ACC): The Hokies’ defense has allowed just 15 points per game but will face a test against a Duke offense that coach Frank Beamer proclaimed the most efficient he’s faced since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Alabama. Virginia Tech leads the ACC in total defense, allowing only 256 yards per game, and turnover margin with a plus-9 rating. Freshman cornerback Brandon Facyson is tied for third in the nation with a conference-best four interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech has won 12 straight over Duke and leads the all-time series 13-7.

2. The Blue Devils are just a win away from landing consecutive bowl bids for the first time in school history.

3. Thomas’ 46 career touchdown passes trail only Bryan Randall (48) and Maurice DeShazo (47) among the Hokies’ all-time leaders.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 27, Duke 14