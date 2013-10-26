Duke 13, Virginia Tech 10

Duke 13, No. 19 Virginia Tech 10: Anthony Boone accounted for 151 total yards and a touchdown as the visiting Blue Devils pulled off the upset in a sloppy ACC showdown against the Hokies.

Despite four interceptions from Boone and failing to convert on 10 of 11 third down opportunities, Duke did enough to take down a ranked opponent for the first time since 1994. Boone totaled 44 rushing yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run, and added 107 through the air as the Blue Devils (6-2, 2-2 ACC) won their fourth straight.

Logan Thomas finished with 214 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-38 passing for Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-1), which fell for the first time since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Alabama. The senior quarterback was uncharacteristically sloppy, throwing four interceptions of his own, including a first quarter pick by cornerback Garett Patterson that snapped Thomas’ streak of 116 consecutive attempts without one going the other way.

Aside from Ross Martin connecting on a pair of field goals from 51 and 53 yards out that staked Duke to a 6-0 halftime lead, the teams floundered through 15 first half drives that otherwise totaled six punts, five interceptions, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs. After Boone’s touchdown run with 6:15 to play in the third quarter extended the lead to 13-0 for the Blue Devils, Thomas capped a six-play, 99-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to get Virginia Tech on the board.

Cody Journell’s 42-yard field goal pulled the Hokies to within 13-10 with just over nine minutes to play but the senior had a rough day otherwise, missing two other tries, including a 40-yard attempt that would have tied the game with 6:02 left. On Virginia Tech’s final drive, Kelby Brown hauled in a tipped pass from Thomas for Duke’s fourth interception of the day before the Blue Devils ran out the clock to secure one of the biggest wins in program history.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke snapped a 12-game losing streak against Virginia Tech, defeating the Hokies for the first time since October 10, 1981. ... Virginia Tech freshman CB Kendall Fuller snagged a career-best three interceptions. ... Duke WR Jamison Crowder, who entered play as the ACC’s leading receiver and had grabbed six or more receptions in nine straight, finished with four catches for 38 yards.