Preview: Duke at Wake Forest

Duke continues build on its best season in almost two decades and can reach another milestone with a victory at Wake Forest on Saturday. The 24th-ranked Blue Devils clinch a berth in the ACC championship game with wins in their next two contests and would match the program record for victories if they can beat the Demon Deacons for the second straight year. Duke looks to extend its win streak to seven while facing a Wake Forest squad that has struggled offensively and dropped three in a row.

The Blue Devils rushed for 358 yards and quarterback Brandon Connette accounted for five touchdowns in the 38-20 victory over Miami (Fla.) last week. Connette and Duke’s usual starting signal caller Anthony Boone did not have a turnover after coughing up the ball eight times the previous two weeks. Wake Forest will lean on its defense, led by nose guard Nikita Whitlock, to keep the Blue Devils from finding a rhythm.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Duke -5.5

ABOUT DUKE (8-2, 4-2 ACC): The Blue Devils earned their first national ranking since 1994 when they won eight games – the team’s last winning season. Running backs Josh Snead, Jela Duncan and Shaquille Powell each had productive weeks against Miami while Jamison Crowder is the top target with 73 receptions and stands 44 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season. The Blue Devils have been solid in the clutch, allowing only 34 points overall and outscoring teams by an average 7.6 points in the fourth quarter – best in the ACC.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-6, 2-5): Tanner Price was pulled last week after throwing three interceptions in four attempts during the 59-3 loss to Florida State. Price had five interceptions and 12 touchdown passes over the first nine games, including two 300-yard games, but leading receiver Michael Campanaro (broken collarbone) is out for the second straight week. Whitlock is fifth in the country with 16.5 tackles for loss, but Wake Forest’s offense averages 297.4 yards – 117th of 123 in FBS.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Connette is responsible for 25 touchdowns – 13 passing, 12 rushing – third in the ACC behind Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Tajh Boyd of Clemson.

2. Price has been a part of 62 touchdowns in his career, three shy of Riley Skinner’s school record of 65.

3. Duke LBs Kelby Brown and David Helton are the top two tacklers in the ACC at 9.8 and 9.7 per game, respectively.

PREDICTION: Duke 27, Wake Forest 13