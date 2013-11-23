No. 24 Duke 28, Wake Forest 21: Anthony Boone threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Blue Devils rallied to win their seventh straight contest and tie the school record with their ninth victory.

Boone completed 24-of-29 passes while Jamison Crowder caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two scores as Duke (9-2, 5-2 ACC) matched the win totals of its teams in 1933, 36, 38 and 41. The Blue Devils, who trailed by a pair of touchdowns in second quarter, can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game with a victory at North Carolina next Saturday.

Quarterback Tanner Price threw for 124 yards and a touchdown and ran for 45 and a score to lead Wake Forest (4-7, 2-6), which lost its fourth straight. The Demon Deacons had the ball with a chance to tie twice in the fourth quarter, but fumbled at midfield before Ross Cockrell picked off Price with 2:30 left.

Thomas Brown’s 59-yard fumble return in the first quarter and Price’s 6-yard scoring strike to Spencer Bishop 40 seconds into the second staked Wake Forest to a 14-0 lead. The Blue Devils turned up the defensive pressure before Boone connected for short scoring strikes to Crowder and Max McCaffrey to tie the game at intermission.

Price ran 12 yards for a score on the Demon Deacons’ first drive of the second half, but Boone answered with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Crowder. The Blue Devils went ahead for the first time on quarterback Brandon Connette’s 3-yard run with 3:21 left in the third quarter, capping a nine-play drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connette’s touchdown is the 30th rushing score of his career, becoming the third QB in ACC history to score 30 in a career … Price has been a part of 64 touchdowns in his career, one shy of Riley Skinner’s school record of 65. … Crowder went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight year. The junior has 1,077 yards in 2013.