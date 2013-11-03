East Carolina 34, Florida International 13: Shane Carden threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates dropped the host Golden Panthers.

Carden, who entered the game leading the country in completion percentage at 74.5, went 23-of-35 for East Carolina (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA). Justin Hardy had five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown and also threw a TD pass.

E. J. Hilliard went 21-of-33 for 194 yards and an interception and Florida International (1-7, 1-3) had 73 yards rushing. Jonnu Smith had 10 catches for 97 yards.

Carden threw touchdown passes on three of the Pirates’ first four possessions, including a 44-yarder to Hardy on the game’s opening drive and a 2-yard pass to Vintavious Cooper for a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Golden Panthers got a 1-yard touchdown run from Silas Spearman III on fourth down in the first half and cut the lead to 21-13 on Austin Taylor’s third-quarter field goal.

Hardy hit a wide-open Isaiah Jones on a reverse pass for a 35-yard touchdown with 8:07 left to seal the Pirates’ victory. The Pirates recorded nine sacks, including three straight sacks late to force a turnover on downs deep in Golden Panthers territory and set up Cooper’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:08 left.