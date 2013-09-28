Preview: East Carolina at North Carolina

Bryn Renner looks to shred the East Carolina defense for the third consecutive season when North Carolina hosts the Pirates on Saturday. The senior quarterback has thrown six touchdown passes in the last two meetings with East Carolina – including a four-TD game in 2011 and a 321-yard, two-score performance last season. Renner’s next touchdown throw will break a second-place tie with T.J. Yates (58 from 2007-10) on the school’s career touchdown passes list.

East Carolina is attempting to snap a four-game losing streak to the Tar Heels in a series that is slated to be played again next season but could have gaps in future years due to all the conference shuffling. “I know people call it our Super Bowl, but it’s good for their group too,” Pirates coach Ruffin McNeill said. “I think it’s good for both (schools). I know the fans work in the same towns and areas.” North Carolina is a disappointing 1-2 after blowing a 13-point lead against Georgia Tech in a 28-20 loss last week.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: North Carolina -12.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-1): The Pirates are trying to get senior running back Vintavious Cooper (161 yards on 50 carries) untracked as he has yet to find the form that allowed him to rush for 1,049 yards last season. Junior quarterback Shane Carden has thrown for eight touchdowns while completing 74.5 percent of his passes, but tossed three costly interceptions in a loss to Virginia Tech on Sept. 14. Senior outside linebacker Derrell Johnson has a team-best 24 tackles and junior inside linebacker Brandon Williams has 23 stops for a unit that will be without junior nose tackle Terry Williams due to a violation of team policy.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-2): The Tar Heels are averaging just 111.3 yards on the ground after the early departure of Giovani Bernard to the NFL has led to sophomore Romar Morris (169 yards, three touchdowns) and senior A.J. Blue (108 yards) sharing the ball-carrying duties. Renner has passed for 751 yards and four touchdowns with junior tight end Eric Ebron (13 receptions, 200 yards) being his favorite target. The defense has been inconsistent while allowing 412 yards per game but sophomore middle linebacker Jeff Schoettmer (team-best 23 tackles) and junior linebacker Norkeithus Otis (team-leading three sacks) have been solid.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Carolina leads the series 12-2-1. East Carolina’s last victory over the Tar Heels was in 2007.

2. The Pirates have lost 11 of their last 12 games against ACC programs.

3. Tar Heels junior TE Jack Tabb will miss the contest to complete a two-game suspension for violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 30, East Carolina 20