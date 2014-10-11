Preview: East Carolina at South Florida

East Carolina’s Shane Carden is putting up numbers that would make Peyton Manning proud, and the senior will try to turn more heads when the No. 19 Pirates visit South Florida on Saturday. Carden has recorded more than 400 yards through the air in each of his last three contests, throwing for 11 touchdowns against one interception during that span while piloting the nation’s No. 4 offense in total yards (581.4 per game). “I think Shane’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country and one of the best quarterbacks in school history,” East Carolina coach Ruffin McNeill told reporters. “He’s an example of what we believe in and how we define our team.”

Six different players have caught at least 11 passes for the Pirates, with Justin Hardy and Isiah Jones combining to average 12.4 yards on 75 catches with nine touchdowns. East Carolina averages 43.6 points — tied for ninth in the country — after its 45-24 victory over Southern Methodist last week, which came on the heels of a 70-41 thrashing of North Carolina on Sept. 20. The Pirates are far from one-dimensional (48th at 185.8 rushing yards per game) and that could pose a problem for the Bulls, who might have trouble keeping up as they average 19.4 points — 111th among the 125 FBS teams — while ranking 115th in passing at 148 yards per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: East Carolina -15.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference): The offensive line has a lot to do with the Pirates’ success as Carden (64.8 completion rate, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions) has been sacked only seven times after going down 29 times in each of the last two years. It has also opened plenty of holes for Breon Allen, who averages 8.8 yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns. East Carolina is trying to go 5-1 for the first time since 1999.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-3, 1-0): It seems the Bulls’ best chance to spring the upset is to control the game on the ground with freshman Marlon Mack, which could take pressure off struggling quarterback Mike White (32-of-80, 561 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions). Mack averages 5.4 yards on 99 carries, but was held to 34 yards on 10 attempts in a 27-10 loss at Wisconsin two weeks ago. South Florida, which is coming off a bye, is tied for 17th in the nation in turnovers gained with 12.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Pirates have been not shut out in 211 games since a 57-0 loss to Syracuse in 1997.

2. East Carolina freshmen LBs Yiannis Bowden and Markel Winters, and WR Curtis Burston III on Tuesday were cited for discharging weapons (BB guns) within Greenville, N.C., city limits — a misdemeanor charge. They were suspended indefinitely Wednesday.

3. South Florida leads the series 4-0, with the last encounter a 24-7 victory in the 2006 PapaJohns.com Bowl.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 45, South Florida 17