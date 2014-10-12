No. 19 East Carolina 28, South Florida 17: Breon Allen rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns as the visiting Pirates rallied to defeat the upset-minded Bulls.

Shane Carden was 24-of-33 for 250 yards and a touchdown as East Carolina (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) overcame 12 penalties for 148 yards and a 10-point halftime deficit to win its fourth straight game. Freshman Anthony Scott and Marquez Grayson added rushing scores while Justin Hardy caught 10 passes for 114 yards for the Pirates, who gained 301 of their 481 yards in the second half while recording 154 of their 231 yards on the ground after intermission.

Mike White was 21-of-41 for a season-high 257 yards and a touchdown for the Bulls (2-4, 1-1), who were held to 124 yards in the second half. Andre Davis caught six passes for 124 yards and a score while Marlon Mack recorded a rushing TD, but gained only seven of his 61 yards after halftime.

After White and Carden traded long touchdown passes in the first quarter, South Florida took control in the second with Mack’s 13-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard field goal by Marvin Kloss with three seconds left in the half, giving the Bulls a 17-7 lead. East Carolina began its comeback on its first possession of the second half by marching 84 yards in 12 plays while overcoming three holding penalties as Grayson scooted down the right sideline for a 24-yard touchdown run.

The Pirates took the lead for good with 11:42 remaining when Allen bulled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run to cap a 12-play, 86-yard drive. East Carolina scored on its third consecutive possession on Scott’s 20-yard run with 6:28 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina scored 115 points in its previous two contests. ... South Florida forced a turnover for the ninth straight game. ... The Pirates were tied for first in the country entering the game with 44 plays of 20 or more yards - nearly nine per game, but recorded only four against the Bulls.