East Carolina 49, Tulsa 32: Shane Carden threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another as the Pirates ran away from the host Golden Hurricane.

Cam Worthy had five catches for 98 yards and Justin Hardy had nine for 88 yards and a touchdown to lead East Carolina (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic). Bryce Williams had two touchdown catches and Jimmy Williams had one, while Chris Hairston ran for 91 yards.

Dane Evans went 15-of-32 for 199 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and James Flanders rushed for 97 yards and a late touchdown for Tulsa (2-10, 2-6). Keevan Lucas had six catches for 85 yards while freshman D‘Angelo Brewer ran for 42 yards and an early score.

Carden hit three different Pirates for first-half touchdowns, regaining the lead after Brewer scored on a 5-yard run and Matt Hickman recovered a blocked punt in the end zone 1:03 later. Tulsa cut the lead to 21-17 with a field goal to open the second half, but Carden answered with a 12-yard pass to Bryce Williams.

Evans hit Keyarris Garrett for a 30-yard touchdown two plays after a Pirate turnover and a two-point conversion pass to Joshua Atkinson cut the lead to 28-25 with 5:52 left in the third. The Pirates put the game away with 21 consecutive points on Cory Hunter’s 1-yard run, Carden’s 2-yard run and Brandon Williams’ 37-yard interception return.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa was without leading rusher Zack Langer (hamstring). ... The Golden Hurricane have allowed 44 plays of at least 30 yards this season, including a 54-yard run by Hairston to set up Hunter’s third-quarter score. ... East Carolina has won 23 of its last 25 games when scoring at least 30 points.