Eastern Illinois 63, Austin Peay 7: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 306 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing score as the visiting Panthers routed the winless Governors.

Erik Lora caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns while Taylor Duncan rushed for 128 yards and two scores for Eastern Illinois (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley). Shephard Little added rushing and receiving TDs for the Panthers, who rolled up 514 total yards.

Austin Peay (0-6, 0-2) ended the shutout on Tim Phillips’ 9-yard touchdown run with 10:14 left in the third quarter - the Governors’ second touchdown of the season and first since Sept. 14 against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The Governors have scored only 23 points through six games.

Eastern Illinois racked up 345 yards in the first half while coasting to a 42-0 lead at the break. The Panthers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions - all in the first quarter - and tacked on two more quick scores late in the half.

The Governors crossed midfield only twice in the first half, resulting in a missed field goal and a turnover on downs. Phillips had 83 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 32 yards to pace Austin Peay’s offense.