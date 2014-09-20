Eastern Illinois 63, Austin Peay 7: Jalen Whitlow threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and a pair of scores to power the host Panthers to their first victory.

Jimmy Lera ran for 73 yards and a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as Eastern Illinois (1-3, 1-0 Ohio Valley) stretched its conference winning streak to 13 - the second-longest FCS string in the nation. Whitlow finished 13-of-15 and Taylor Duncan had two touchdown receptions for the Panthers, who rolled up 620 total yards and 34 first downs.

Justin Roberson rushed for 45 yards and the lone touchdown for the Governors (0-3, 0-1), who absorbed their 15th consecutive defeat overall and have been outscored by a staggering 168-13 margin this season.

Eastern Illinois, which rolled up 63 and 65 points in wins over Austin Peay the past two seasons, led 7-0 after one quarter on a 6-yard run by Whitlow before breaking it open with four second-quarter TDs for a 35-7 halftime edge. Whitlow connected on an 11-yard scoring strike to Duncan before adding a 6-yard TD run for a 21-0 edge with 8:45 left in the half.

Lera sandwiched scoring runs of 7 and 13 yards around Roberson’s 1-yard TD before the Panthers turned it into a laugher with a pair of TDs 81 seconds apart early in the third. Whitlow capped a five-play drive with a 5-yard pass to Duncan before Antoine Johnson blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to make it 49-7 with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third.