(Updated: Changed time of TD for LePak in 4th graph from 8:21 to 8:23)

Eastern Illinois 42, Eastern Kentucky 7: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns as the host Panthers throttled the Colonels in their Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Keiondre Gober was Garoppolo’s favorite target, grabbing six balls for 115 yards and two scores. Taylor Duncan led Eastern Illinois (4-1, 1-0 OVC) on the ground with 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

J.J. Jude led Eastern Kentucky (2-3, 0-1) with nine carries for 69 yards. Jared McClain completed 10-of-21 passes for 84 yards and an interception as the Colonels committed four total turnovers.

Garoppolo threw two scoring strikes in the first half - a 30-yarder to Gober with 6:49 left in the first quarter and a 21-yarder to Jeff LePak with 8:23 remaining in the second - as the Panthers ran out to a 21-0 lead. Wide receiver Erik Lora threw a 5-yard touchdown to Ryan Meyer with 2:56 left in the half before Anthony Goodman returned a McClain fumble 70 yards to give Eastern Illinois a 35-0 advantage 23 seconds prior to intermission.

Garoppolo connected with Gober on a 40-yard TD toss to make it 42-0 with 5:52 left in the third quarter. Eastern Kentucky broke up the shutout when Caleb Watkins rushed in from 3 yards out with 3:33 to play.