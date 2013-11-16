Eastern Illinois 52, Jacksonville State 14: Shepard Little rushed for 245 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as the Panthers mauled the visiting Gamecocks.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished 15-of-24 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Illinois (10-1, 7-0 OVC). Jimmy Lera chipped in with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers, who have scored 30 or more points in every game this season.

Max Shortell threw for 98 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State (8-3, 4-3), which gave up 413 rushing yards to Eastern Illinois. Anthony Johnson and DaMarcus James scored a touchdown apiece for the Gamecocks.

Eastern Illinois jumped out to a 28-0 lead as Little rushed for two scores and hauled in another before throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter alone. Lera extended the lead with a 57-yard scamper and Cameron Berra kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 38-7 advantage at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half as Garoppolo found Adam Drake in the end zone with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Lera scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 52-14 as Eastern Illinois cruised to its seventh straight win.