Eastern Illinois 37, Murray State 17
November 10, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Eastern Illinois 37, Murray State 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor editing.)

Eastern Illinois 37, Murray State 17: Shepard Little rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches’ poll, remained undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Jimmy Garoppolo, one of only two active quarterbacks in the NCAA with 100 career touchdown passes, completed 28-of-40 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 33 yards and another score as Eastern Illinois (9-1, 6-0) built up a 30-0 third quarter lead before holding off a late rally by the Racers.

Murray State (5-5, 3-3), which has dropped three of its last four games, was led by quarterback Parks Frazier, who completed 32-of-50 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Frazier was also intercepted twice, however, and tackled for a safety after fumbling in his own end zone.

Eastern Illinois, which finished with 602 yards of total offense, scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while building a 21-0 halftime lead. Garoppolo opened the scoring with a 12-yard run and, after Taylor Duncan made it 14-0 with a 5-yard run, connected with wide receiver Erik Lora for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Panthers increased their lead to 30-0 with the safety on Frazier and a 5-yard touchdown run by Little. The Racers then scored 17 unanswered points on touchdown passes of 8 yards to Pokey Harris and 14 yards to Nevar Griffin sandwiched around a 31-yard field goal by Marc Wynstra before Little sealed the win for the Panthers with a 61-yard touchdown run.

