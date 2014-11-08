Eastern Illinois 48, Murray State 26: Jalen Whitlow threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns as the host Panthers pounded the Racers for their fourth consecutive victory in Ohio Valley Conference action.

Whitlow went 27-for-37 for Eastern Illinois (5-5, 5-1 OVC) while Adam Drake emerged as his favorite target, hauling in 11 passes for 176 yards and a pair of scores. Taylor Duncan added 30 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns while Whitlow and Shepard Little added rushing scores in the rout.

KD Humphries was strong in defeat for Murray State (3-7, 1-5), completing 29-of-38 for 306 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Janawski Davis had 108 receiving yards and a score, Jeremy Harness added 112 yards on nine catches and CJ Bennett had a late rushing touchdown for the Racers.

The Panthers wasted no time battering the Racers, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on Little’s 24-yard scoring run and Whitlow TD passes to Jeff LePak (2 yards) and Drake (46). A Pokey Harris 100-yard kickoff return TD highlighted a second-quarter rally that allowed Murray State to close to within eight, but Duncan’s 7-yard scoring run in the final minute of the opening half put Eastern Illinois ahead 35-20.

Whitlow and Drake connected again for the only score of the third quarter, a 16-yard reception that capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive. The Panthers ground down the clock from there, with Whitlow’s 1-yard scoring run capping an 18-play drive early in the fourth.