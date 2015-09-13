FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northwestern 41, Eastern Illinois 0
September 13, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Northwestern 41, Eastern Illinois 0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Northwestern boosted its record to 2-0 on Saturday with a 41-0 victory over Eastern Illinois in Evanston, Ill.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Clayton Thorson threw a touchdown pass and ran for one in his second straight game. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards, helping the Wildcats roll up 496 total yards.

Justin Jackson and Warren Long added rushing touchdowns for Northwestern. Matthew Harris returned an interception 71 yards for a score in the third quarter and Jake Mitchell kicked two field goals.

After defeating Stanford last week, Northwestern held Eastern Illinois (0-2) to 138 total yards. The Panthers’ farthest penetration was the Wildcats’ 28-yard line.

Jackson finished with 78 yards on 22 carries and Long rushed for 72 yards on 12 attempts. Northwestern had 344 yards on the ground.

