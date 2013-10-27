Eastern Illinois 38, Tennessee State 16

Eastern Illinois 34, Tennessee State 16: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 410 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Panthers easily handled the Tigers.

Shephard Little ran for 138 yards and a touchdown while Keiondre Gober (128 yards) and Jeff LePak (112) each went over 100 yards receiving and caught two scores for Eastern Illinois (7-1, 4-0 OVC). Garoppolo went 24-for-41 as the Panthers took over sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ronald Butler went 24-for-45 for 212 yards and two touchdowns but the defense for Tennessee State (7-2, 4-1) was gashed for 567 yards. The Tigers entered the game holding opponents to an average of 13.5 points and had a seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Garoppolo hit Gober with a 61-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring and made it 21-3 at the half on a 34-yard connection to LePak with 6:36 left in the second. Garoppolo’s 29-yard scoring pass to Gober sent Eastern Illinois into the fourth quarter with a 28-3 cushion.

Butler finally got Tennessee State into the end zone by hitting Weldon Garlington with an 11-yard touchdown with 12:04 left but Garoppolo ate up over five minutes before hitting LePak with a 25-yard TD to put it away.