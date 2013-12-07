Eastern Illinois 51, Tennessee State 10: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 240 yards and three first-half touchdown passes as the host Panthers advanced to the Elite Eight of the FCS playoffs.

Shepard Little rambled for 184 yards and a pair of scores on 12 carries as second-ranked Eastern Illinois (12-1) routed No. 17 Tennessee State (10-4) for the second time this season to extend its winning streak to nine games. Adam Drake had six receptions for 95 yards and a TD for the Panthers, who will face fourth-ranked Towson next week.

Michael German finished 25-of-38 for 242 yards for the Tigers, who also lost to Ohio Valley Conference rival Eastern Illinois 34-16 on Oct. 26. Erik Lora and Jeff LePak had first-half touchdown catches while Taylor Duncan rushed for 79 yards and a score as the Panthers scored the first 44 points and amassed 553 yards in total offense.

Trailing 23-0 early in the second quarter, Tennessee State had its chances to get back into the game but failed to convert on a pair of turnovers when Jamin Godfrey missed a 30-yard field goal and Tim Broughton fumbled following an interception by De‘Ante Saunders.

The Panthers capitalized on a mistake by the Tigers when Anthony Goodman blocked a punt and returned it 5 yards for a score before Garoppolo capped a 79-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring pass to Drake with 26 seconds left in the half to turn it into a runaway at 37-0. Broughton’s 7-yard TD run midway through the third quarter finally got the Tigers on the board, making it 44-7.