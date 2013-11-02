(Updated: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, including three scoring strikes to Erik Lora, as the Panthers stormed past the visiting Golden Eagles.)

Eastern Illinois 56, Tennessee Tech 21: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, including three scoring strikes to Erik Lora, as the Panthers stormed past the visiting Golden Eagles.

Eastern Illinois (8-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) also scored two special teams touchdowns, as Shepard Little and Lora each returned a punt for a score. Garoppolo completed 33-of-50 passes, including 12 balls to Lora (119 yards) and five more to Keiondre Gober (129 yards).

Tennessee Tech’s Jared Davis made the final score a bit more respectable with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Eric Belew. Davis finished 11-of-27 for 183 yards with three scoring strikes and also led the Golden Eagles with just 22 yards rushing, while Belew was one of 10 players to catch a pass for Tennessee Tech (3-7, 0-6).

Garoppolo hooked up with Lora for early touchdowns of 5 and 29 yards before Little’s 75-yard punt return made it 21-0 after one quarter. Garoppolo’s 79-yard TD pass to Gober highlighted the second quarter before his 5-yard scoring toss to Lora opened the scoring in the second half.

Taylor Duncan, who rushed for a team-high 76 yards, made it 42-7 with a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and Lora followed less than two minutes later with an 80-yard punt return to the end zone. In all, the Panthers outgained the Eagles, 552-281, despite committing nine penalties and three turnovers.