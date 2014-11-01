FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eastern Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 10
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Eastern Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Eastern Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 10: Jalen Whitlow threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Panthers rolled over the Golden Eagles in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Whitlow completed 19-of-24 passes and ran for a score while Adam Drake caught six of them for 153 yards and three scores for Eastern Illinois (4-5, 4-1). Shepard Little added 92 yards rushing for the Panthers, who totaled 598 yards and have won three consecutive games.

Ladarius Vanlier rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown to lead Tennessee Tech (3-6, 2-4), which lost for the third time in its last four contests. Quarterback Darian Stone went 9-of-17 through the air for the Golden Eagles, who could not capitalize on forcing four turnovers.

Whitlow capped a 14-play drive on the Panthers’ first possession with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joe Powell before Tennessee Tech’s John Arnold responded with a 25-yard field goal. Whitlow ran 1-yard for a score and tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drake in the second quarter as Eastern Illinois took 24-3 lead at intermission.

The Panthers extended the lead on their second play from scrimmage in the second half as Whitlow hit Drake for a 90-yard touchdown. Vanlier ran 37 yards for a score to bring Tennessee Tech within three touchdowns again, but Whitlow connected with Drake on an 8-yard TD with 1:31 left in the third and Eastern Illinois was on its way.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.