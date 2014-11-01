Eastern Illinois 41, Tennessee Tech 10: Jalen Whitlow threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Panthers rolled over the Golden Eagles in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Whitlow completed 19-of-24 passes and ran for a score while Adam Drake caught six of them for 153 yards and three scores for Eastern Illinois (4-5, 4-1). Shepard Little added 92 yards rushing for the Panthers, who totaled 598 yards and have won three consecutive games.

Ladarius Vanlier rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown to lead Tennessee Tech (3-6, 2-4), which lost for the third time in its last four contests. Quarterback Darian Stone went 9-of-17 through the air for the Golden Eagles, who could not capitalize on forcing four turnovers.

Whitlow capped a 14-play drive on the Panthers’ first possession with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joe Powell before Tennessee Tech’s John Arnold responded with a 25-yard field goal. Whitlow ran 1-yard for a score and tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drake in the second quarter as Eastern Illinois took 24-3 lead at intermission.

The Panthers extended the lead on their second play from scrimmage in the second half as Whitlow hit Drake for a 90-yard touchdown. Vanlier ran 37 yards for a score to bring Tennessee Tech within three touchdowns again, but Whitlow connected with Drake on an 8-yard TD with 1:31 left in the third and Eastern Illinois was on its way.