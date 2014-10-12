Eastern Kentucky 36, Eastern Illinois 33 (OT): Andrew Lloyd’s 29-yard field goal in overtime won it for the host Colonels, who rallied from a 21-point third quarter deficit to remain undefeated.

Dy‘Shawn Mobley rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and also caught five passes for 63 yards and Jared McClain passed for 198 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 53 yards and another score to lead Eastern Kentucky (6-0, 3-0 Ohio Valley). Devin Borders, who led the nation in blocked kicks last year with five, caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and also blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter for the Colonels, the ninth blocked kick of his career.

Jalen Whitlow, a transfer from Kentucky, completed 26-of-40 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 88 yards and another score to lead Eastern Illinois (1-5, 1-1), which had its 13-game conference winning streak snapped. Adam Drake caught 13 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns while Shepard Little rushed for a game-high 122 yards on 19 carries but also lost two fumbles, including one on the Panthers’ second play to start overtime.

Eastern Illinois appeared well on its way to pulling off an upset of the Colonels, who came into the game ranked No. 16 in the FCS, by bolting to a 26-5 lead midway through the third quarter behind four Nick Bruno field goals, a 12-yard touchdown run by Whitlow and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Whitlow to Drake. But Eastern Kentucky, taking advantage of two Panther fumbles and a blocked field goal, scored 28 unanswered points to take a 33-26 lead on Mobley’s 2-yard touchdown run with 4:46 remaining.

Eastern Illinois came back to tie it on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Whitlow to Drake with 1:04 left, capping a 11-play, 64-yard drive. The Panthers lost the coin toss and started on offense in overtime, and Little’s fumble on second-and-10 was recovered by Kiante Northington to set the stage for Lloyd’s game-winning field goal four plays later.