Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Florida

With their slim shot at the SEC East title officially extinguished in last week’s hearbreaking loss to South Carolina, the Florida Gators must prepare to welcome Eastern Kentucky to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. Florida saw its two-game winning streak halted last weekend after Dylan Thompson’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Gamecocks a 23-20 win. Coach Will Muschamp resigned the following day.

Eastern Kentucky has its first nine-win season since 2007, and remains in the hunt for an at-large FCS playoff berth. But the Colonels will be in tough Saturday afternoon against a Gators team that has played well following disappointing home losses to LSU and Missouri in mid-October. Eastern Kentucky will be tasked with slowing down a vaunted Florida running game led by Matt Jones, who is averaging better than 110 yards over his last three contests.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: None

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (9-2): The marquee matchup from the Colonels’ side of things is a rush attack averaging better than 243 yards per game matching up against a Florida defense allowing only 113.9 yards per contest on the ground. The focus will be on junior running back Dy‘Shawn Mobley, who was named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after racking up 324 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns against Murray State. The Colonels’ defense has also been stout, and ranks second in the FCS with 30 turnovers forced.

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-4): Muschamp will be at the helm for the Gators’ final two regular season games, but athletic director Jeremy Foley already has his eye on the type of coach he wants as a replacement. Foley told reporters Monday that the next Gators coach will have “a track record of success on the offensive side of the ball,” a less-than-subtle reference to Florida ranking a pedestrian 62nd in the nation in points per game (29.3). Muschamp comes into the week with a 27-20 record in three-plus seasons in Florida, including a 17-15 mark in conference play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eastern Kentucky is 0-4 all-time against SEC opponents.

2. Muschamp served as the Colonels’ defensive backs coach in 1999.

3. Florida needs a win in either of its final two games to become bowl eligible.

PREDICTION: Florida 31, Eastern Kentucky 17