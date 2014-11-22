Florida 52, Eastern Kentucky 3: Jeff Driskel and Treon Harris combined to throw five touchdown passes as the host Gators became bowl eligible in head coach Will Muschamp’s final home game.

Driskel went 9-of-11 for 164 yards with three passing TDs and a rushing score while Harris was 4-of-12 for 162 yards with two touchdown strikes for the Gators (6-4). Demarcus Robinson had 137 receiving yards and two TDs while Quinton Dunbar added his first two receiving scores of the season

Bennie Coney went just 8-of-19 for 43 yards as the Colonels (9-3) fell flat in losing for the second time in three games. Eastern Kentucky was held to 142 yards of total offense, including 79 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Already leading 10-3, Florida extended its advantage on a sensational play in the final minute of the first quarter that went for 70 yards. On the opening play of the drive, Harris threw a deep ball to a wide-open Dunbar, who shed an Eastern Kentucky defender and coasted into the end zone for his first touchdown since 2012.

Harris connected with Robinson on a 19-yard scoring strike near the midway point of the second quarter, and Driskel padded the advantage in Harris’s absence with a 1-yard touchdown run on the next series. Driskel provided the lone scoring play of the third quarter, finding Robinson wide open at the goal line from 38 yards away, and he added a 29-yard strike to Dunbar on the opening play of the fourth to punctuate the rout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 49-point win marked the second-largest margin of victory for Florida under Muschamp, who is leaving the team at the end of the regular season. Muschamp winds down his Gators coaching tenure next week at rival Florida State. ... The Gators were last bowl-eligible in 2012. ... Both teams had one turnover.