Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

Kentucky, fresh off an upset of Missouri, takes a break from SEC play to host FCS member Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won all three series meetings - all in Lexington, including 37-12 in the most recent encounter in 2009.

Kentucky is coming off its first victory over a ranked opponent since 2010, defeating then-No. 23 Missouri 21-13 last week. Quarterback Patrick Towles, who struggled the previous week in a 14-9 loss to Florida, bounced back with arguably his best performance to date, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another. Eastern Kentucky opened Ohio Valley conference play last week with a 51-13 victory against Austin Peay despite the absence of preseason All-American and former Wildcats running back Dy‘Shawn Mobley, who has been limited this season with a nagging hamstring injury. The Colonels will be playing with heavy hearts following the death of redshirt freshman defensive lineman Joey Kramer, who was killed in a single-car accident over the weekend.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (2-1): Mobley, who transferred from Kentucky after the 2013 season, was not listed on the Colonels’ depth chart Monday and could miss the chance to stick it to his former team. “We’ll see how he looks out there (in practice),” coach Dean Hood told reporters. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. You have to take him out to get him healthy, but then he’s not in shape. And when you’re not in shape, you have the possibility of re-injuring something.” If Mobley is unable to go Saturday, the Colonels will turn to Florida transfer Adam Lane and freshman Ethan Thomas, who combined for 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Austin Peay.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-1): Coach Mark Stoops told reporters he plans to debut redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Barker at some point during Saturday’s game. “I’ve been wanting to do that, no matter what,” Stoops said. “No matter what the game is. Just force myself, like we’ve talked about, whether it’s the second quarter and the game’s on the line, if it’s any game, whatever it is. I’ve got to get him some reps.” Barker, a four-star recruit, was the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky and fifth-ranked quarterback in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A win Saturday would improve Kentucky to 4-1 for the second consecutive season, which it hasn’t done since 1976-77.

2. The Wildcats have converted 23 consecutive red-zone opportunities dating back to last season.

3. Eastern Kentucky has not turned the ball over in its last two games and has only two on the season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 34, Eastern Kentucky 10