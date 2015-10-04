FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky 34, Eastern Kentucky 27 (OT)
#US College Football
October 4, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Kentucky 34, Eastern Kentucky 27 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kentucky avoided a upset by overcoming a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and scoring in overtime to defeat Eastern Kentucky 34-27 on Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.

Quarterback Patrick Towles connected with wide receiver Dorian Baker on a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime and the Kentucky defense stopped Eastern Kentucky (2-2) on its OT possession to pull out the win.

The Wildcats (4-1) rallied to tie with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of regulation. Running back JoJo Kemp scored in a 7-yard run with 4:59 left and Towles threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Baker with 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Towles finished with 329 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Baker had eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Bennie Coney threw two touchdown passes and ran for one.

Eastern Kentucky running back Dy-Shawn Mobley ran 6 yards for a touchdown and Coney connected with wide receiver Devin Borders on a 15-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter as the Colonels built their 14-point lead.

