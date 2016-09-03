Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Purdue

Purdue looks to make the long climb back to respectability when it opens the season at home to FCS program Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The Boilermakers lost their last four games of the season by an average margin of 20 points to finish 2-10 and have dropped 30 of their 36 contests under Darrell Hazell, who has a 2-18 record in the Big Ten since he took the head-coaching job in 2013.

"This game on Saturday is huge for our program," Hazell told reporters. "It validates a lot of the things these guys have done over the last three-and-a-half years." Purdue has registered just one winning season since 2008 but has a favorable schedule; No. 5 Ohio State, eighth-ranked Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State are all absent from the regular-season slate, which should aid the Boilermakers in their quest to reach a bowl game for the first time in four years. Purdue will be breaking in new offensive coordinator Terry Malone with the hope he can fix an error-prone offense that turned the ball over 26 times last season. Eastern Kentucky was 0-2 against FBS foes in 2015 but almost pulled off an upset over instate rival Kentucky before falling in overtime; the Colonels hope to do one better and finish the job against the Boilermakers.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: None

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (2015: 6-5): Bennie Coney passed for 2,471 yards in 2015 to finish with the second-highest single-season total in Colonels' history, but he finds himself in a playing-time battle with transfer Maty Mauk, who led Missouri to back-to-back SEC East titles from 2013-14 before being dismissed from the Tigers in January 2016. "We've got the talent to be a successful team," first-year head coach Mark Elder told reporters. "We're going to be tough and we are going to play with tremendous effort." Punter Keith Wrzuszczak was named a pre-season All American by three different publications after breaking a school record by averaging 43.7 yards per punt in 2015.

ABOUT PURDUE (2015: 2-10): Sophomore quarterback David Blough threw for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a concussion against Iowa last season and earned the starting job for 2016 after a strong performance in the Jersey scrimmage during fall camp. Running back Markell Jones was one of the lone bright spots on offense last season and seems poised to take a giant step forward after rushing for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who made 76 tackles in his freshman year, has fully recovered from tearing his ACL in 2015 and will lead a revamped defense under new coordinator Ross Els.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Purdue has won 12 consecutive home openers.

2. The Boilermakers are 7-0 against FCS teams since 2010.

3. Blough went 1-7 as the starter in 2015.

PREDICTION: Purdue 35, Eastern Kentucky 24