Purdue routs Eastern Kentucky

Purdue's defense scored one touchdown and set up another, and the Boilermakers built an early 21-0 lead and never trailed Saturday, defeating Football Championship Subdivision opponent Eastern Kentucky, 45-24.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback David Blough ran for two Purdue touchdowns and passed 35 yards to DeAngelo Yancey for another, helping Purdue win its 13 consecutive home opener, including 4-0 for fourth-year coach Darrell Hazell, who improved to 7-30 with the Boilermakers.

Blough completed 25 of 43 passes for 245 yards, and Markell Jones rushed 24 times for 145 yards and a TD. Purdue finished with 512 yards of total offense.

Eastern Kentucky (0-1) started Missouri fifth-year graduate transfer Maty Mauk at quarterback, but the former Tigers starter threw an interception on the Colonels' first possession and lost a fumble the second time his team had the ball.

Bennie Coney replaced Mauk for the third series and directed Eastern Kentucky to 18 first-half points and 284 yards during the first 30 minutes.

Purdue grabbed a quick 7-0 lead, driving 64 yards in six plays after receiving the opening kickoff, scoring on Jones' 3-yard run with 13:04 remaining in the first quarter. Blough's 27-yard pass to Tario Fuller moved the ball to the Colonels' 3-yard line.

Boilermakers safety Leroy Clark's interception of Mauk and 17-yard return to the Eastern Kentucky 23 set up Purdue's second touchdown -- a 1-yard Blough run with 10:13 left in the opening period, extending the lead to 14-0.

The Boilermakers took a 21-0 lead with 3:31 to play in the first quarter when defensive end Gelen Robinson intercepted a pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

Eastern Kentucky pulled to within 21-8 when Dan Crimmins ran 10 yards for a TD with 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Neiko Creamer ran for a two-point conversion.

Purdue responded with a 50-yard drive capped by the Blough to Yancey touchdown pass with10:04 left in the half, pushing the advantage to 28-8.

The Colonels scored the first half's final 10 points, including Ethan Thomas' 10-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play in the second quarter.

Purdue scored 17 points during the final 12:48 after failing to score in the third quarter.