Army 50, Eastern Michigan 25: Terry Baggett rushed for an academy-record 304 yards and four touchdowns as the host Black Knights ran over the Eagles.

Trenton Turrentine, Larry Dixon and Matt Giachinta each added a rushing score as Army (3-4) piled up 513 yards on the ground. Baggett needed just 18 rushes to blow past Michael Wallace’s previous record of 269 yards.

Tyler Benz completed 17-of-26 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan (1-5). Bronson Hill ran for 143 yards and a score while catching four passes for 91 yards and another touchdown as the Eagles dropped their fifth straight game.

Baggett’s second touchdown - a 67-yard burst with 3:35 left in the first quarter - knotted the contest at 15-15. Turrentine put the Black Knights in front for good with a 1-yard score 9:46 before the half.

Baggett scampered for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 29-18 in the third and scored again just over two minutes later from deep in Army territory, breaking out a 96-yard scoring run. Dixon’s 30-yard score came with 1:40 left in the third as the Black Knights pushed the lead to 43-18.