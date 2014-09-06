Preview: Eastern Michigan at Florida

After severe weather suspended and later canceled its scheduled opener against Idaho, Florida looks to begin putting a dispiriting 2013 season in its rear window when Eastern Michigan visits the Swamp on Saturday. The Gators finished with seven consecutive losses in an injury-plagued campaign a year ago, but has the talent for a major turnaround. Jeff Driskel, who is 12-3 as a starter, returns to run the show at quarterback after breaking his leg last season and will be bolstered by an experienced defense.

The Gators have won 24 consecutive season openers, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Nebraska (29). “They say you make the most improvement from Game 1 to Game 2. We’re still in Game 1,” Florida coach Will Muschamp told reporters. “We’re ready to go as far as that’s concerned.” Florida’s rushing defense will get a test against Eastern Michigan, which churned out 292 yards on the ground in a 31-28 victory over Morgan State last Saturday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: No line

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-0): Senior Bronson Hill rushed for 114 yards, topping 100 for the 10th time in his career, to lead the Eagles last week while Darius Jackson (73 yards) and Ryan Brumfield (56 yards, two touchdowns) also contributed. Quarterback Brogan Roback came off the bench to rally Eastern Michigan after starter Reginald Bell Jr. went down with an injury, but the duo combined for just 99 passing yards. Bell is still listed as the starter against Florida.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2013: 4-8): Driskel was injured in the third game last season against Tennessee after recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes in 2012. His top target is Quinton Dunbar, who has caught at least one pass in a school-record 28 straight games. Running backs Matt Jones, Mack Brown and Kelvin Taylor are expected to carry the load, and Florida’s defense has 12 players with at least 12 games of experience, led by preseason All-SEC cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Muschamp told reporters that DL Darious Cummings, WR Demarcus Robinson and DL Jay-nard Bostwick will be reinstated after being suspended for the Idaho game.

2. Eastern Michigan, which lost at Florida 49-10 in 2004, gave up 479 total yards last Saturday.

3. Florida has 232 victories since 1990, second-most among FBS teams to Ohio State (235).

PREDICTION: Florida 41, Eastern Michigan 7