Florida 65, Eastern Michigan 0: Jeff Driskel threw for 248 yards and a touchdown as the Gators rolled the visiting Eagles to win their 25th straight season opener.

Driskel, who missed the final nine games with a broken leg last season, completed 31-of-45 passes and Demarcus Robinson recorded 123 yards on six catches to go along with a touchdown for Florida (1-0). Matt Jones scored one rushing touchdown and another on a reception for the Gators while Kelvin Taylor ran for a pair of scores.

Eastern Michigan (1-1), which beat Morgan State in its opener last week, fumbled four times and was held to 125 yards of total offense. Eagles’ quarterbacks Brogan Roback, Reginald Bell Jr. and Rob Bolden went 9-of-21 combined through the air for 45 yards with an interception that was returned for a score by Duke Dawson.

The Gators, who had their scheduled opener against Idaho canceled due to severe weather last week, churned out 308 yards in the first half to take a 30-0 lead. Francisco Velez kicked the first of his three field goals with 6:44 left in the first quarter and, after an Eastern Michigan fumble, Taylor ran 31 yards for a score.

Florida forced a punt on the next possession and soon after Jones ran 40 yards for a touchdown before Brandon Powell zipped up the middle for a 12-yard score early in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Treon Harris threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for a combined 148 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida, which finished with 655 yards of offense, lost both TE Jake McGee (left leg) and OT D.J. Humphries (ankle) in the first half with apparent injuries. … Gators WR Quinton Dunbar caught five passes for 81 yards and has collected at least one reception in a school-record 29 consecutive games. … Eastern Michigan, which started a string of four straight road games, dropped to 0-7 against SEC opponents.