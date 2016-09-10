Preview: Eastern Michigan at Missouri

After a trip to face a Power 5 foe on the road to start the season, Missouri looks to give new coach Barry Odom his first victory when it takes on Eastern Michigan in its home opener on Saturday. The Tigers are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 1996.

Odom was denied the milestone win in his coaching debut, a 26-11 loss at West Virginia in which Missouri showed progress from a year ago but faltered in the red zone. The Tigers hope to get a relatively young offense rolling more efficiently against an Eastern Michigan team that ranked 123rd among 128 FBS teams in total defense last season. The Eagles opened the campaign with a 61-14 rout of Mississippi Valley State, but they haven’t defeated an FBS team since beating Wyoming in Week 2 last year. Missouri won the only previous meeting 44-24 to begin the 1997 season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Missouri -25

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-0): The Eagles weren’t tested in their opener, going ahead 21-0 in the first quarter and leading 54-0 through three periods. They moved the ball at will against the Delta Devils, as Shaq Vann rolled up 156 of the team’s 281 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. Albeit against an inferior opponent, the Eagles put together an impressive defensive performance in defensive coordinator Neal Neathery’s debut, holding Mississippi Valley State to 201 total yards and keeping an opponent to 14 points or fewer for the first time since 2011.

ABOUT MISSOURI (0-1): The Tigers’ 462 total yards against West Virginia were their most since 2014, but they cashed in on only two of their five trips inside the 20. Sophomore quarterback Drew Lock was 23-of-51 for 280 yards and a touchdown while Chris Black and J’Mon Moore each went over 100 yards receiving, revealing an improved passing attack. The Tigers’ defense turned in a solid outing against a strong West Virginia offense, but it couldn’t convert any of its three takeaways into points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri was 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) on third down against West Virginia after converting just 30.3 percent last season.

2. Eastern Michigan is 0-8 all-time against current Southeastern Conference schools, while Missouri is 15-3 versus teams from the Mid-American Conference - with all three losses coming against Bowling Green.

3. The Tigers have not lost their home opener since 2005, when they fell 45-35 to New Mexico.

PREDICTION: Missouri 31, Eastern Michigan 13