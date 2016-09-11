Lock lowers boom as Missouri jolts Eastern Michigan

Drew Lock completed five touchdown passes to lead Missouri to its first victory under new coach Barry Odom with a 61-21 rout of visiting Eastern Michigan in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Lock completed 24 of 37 passes for 450 yards with no interceptions. All of his touchdown passes were to different receivers. Three of them - Ray Wingo, Johnathon Johnson and Emanuel Hall - each had at least 90 yards receiving. Wingo had three catches for 125 yards, Johnson five for 115 and Hall three for 90.

Running back Ian Eriksen gained 90 yards on 23 carries to lead the Eagles, who fell to 1-1.

Missouri (1-1) never trailed after taking its opening drive for a touchdown.

Lock capped the seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Hall. Johnson increased Missouri's lead to 14-0 on a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown as the first quarter expired.

After Eriksen scored on a 1-yard plunge to cut the lead to 14-7 with 11:51 left in the second quarter, Missouri converted three touchdowns, including an 87-yard pass from Locke to Johnson and 19-yard strike to Jason Reese, to increase the lead to 33-7 by halftime.

Missouri finished with 647 yards in total offense.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Todd Porter engineered an offense that gained 428 yards. He completed 23 of 45 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.