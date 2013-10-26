Preview: Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois

Slowing Jordan Lynch has been a challenge for Northern Illinois’ opponents this season, but the Huskies’ opponent in Saturday’s home contest faces a far more emotional obstacle. Eastern Michigan takes the field for its second game since wide receiver Demarius Reed was found shot to death in an off-campus apartment Oct. 18. The Eagles honored Reed by wearing his No. 2 on their helmets in last week’s 56-28 loss to Ohio.

Lynch continued bolstering his Heisman Trophy campaign in last week’s 38-17 triumph over Central Michigan, establishing an FBS record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 316 yards. Lynch rushed for three scores and completed 20-of-30 passes for 155 yards as the No. 22-ranked Huskies remained unbeaten. A trio of running backs in the top 25 nationally will be on the field: Lynch (fourth at 932 yards), Eastern Michigan’s Bronson Hill (19th at 752) and Northern Illinois’ Cameron Stingily (22nd at 726).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ESPN3. LINE: Northern Illinois, -30.5

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-6, 0-3 MAC): The Eagles have struggled to slow anybody this season, ranking 120th out of 123 FBS teams in scoring defense at 42.3 points per contest, and have lost six in a row. Hill rushed for a season-high 257 yards against Ohio, averaging 11.2 yards per carry, and has totaled 400 yards rushing in his past two contests. Tyler Allen earned conference special teams player of the week, returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (7-0, 3-0 MAC): The Huskies rank fourth nationally in rushing, with Lynch and Stingily leading the way for an offense averaging 304.7 yards on the ground. Northern Illinois has scored 30 or more points in six of seven games, and its season low in points is 27. Northern Illinois held Central Michigan to 75 rushing yards last week, limiting the Chippewas to 97 yards of total offense in the second half.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northern Illinois has won its past 20 MAC contests and its past 17 conference home games.

2. Lynch leads all active FBS players with 17 100-yard rushing games.

3. Eastern Michigan’s first three MAC opponents are a combined 9-1 in conference play.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 44, Eastern Michigan 17