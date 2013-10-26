FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Illinois 59, Eastern Michigan 20
October 26, 2013 / 11:13 PM / 4 years ago

Northern Illinois 59, Eastern Michigan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Northern Illinois 59, Eastern Michigan 20: Jordan Lynch passed for four touchdowns and added a rushing and a receiving score as the host Huskies cruised to their eighth consecutive victory.

Lynch completed 16-of-20 passes for 223 yards, rushed for 99 yards and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass as Northern Illinois (8-0, 4-0 MAC) crushed the Eagles (1-7, 0-4) with a 38-point first half. Lynch, who rushed for a FBS quarterback-record 316 yards last week, fired two touchdown passes and rushed for a score in a 21-point first quarter.

Javonti Greene rushed for 66 yards for Eastern Michigan, which has lost seven in a row. The Eagles have allowed 50 or more points four times in the past five games.

Lynch threw a 5-yard touchdown to Da’Ron Brown, a 10-yard score to Joel Bouagnon and rushed for a 30-yard touchdown in the opening quarter. Tommylee Lewis hit Lynch on a halfback pass with 11:58 remaining in the first half, with Lynch cutting back from the sideline and diving into the end zone to make it 28-3 Huskies.

Lynch found Juwan Brescacin on a 16-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the half, and connected with Brown on a 28-yarder with 8:11 to go in the third, pushing the lead to 45-6. The Huskies finished with 658 yards of total offense.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch has rushed for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games, and has passed for 1,711 yards and 18 touchdowns. … Eastern Michigan’s Bronson Hill rushed for 65 yards; he had 257 last week against Ohio. … Northern Illinois has won 21 consecutive MAC games.

